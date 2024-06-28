NASA Extends Astronauts' Mission to Fix Boeing Capsule Issues

NASA has announced an extension in the mission of two astronauts currently in space. The extension is meant to allow more time to troubleshoot and resolve ongoing technical issues with Boeing's capsule, as reported by the Associated Press.

The decision comes amid efforts to ensure the capsule's readiness and reliability for future human spaceflight missions. Engineers are closely monitoring the situation and supporting the astronauts as they work through the challenges.

This move underscores the importance of rigorous testing and validation processes in ensuring the safety and success of space missions.

