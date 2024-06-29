Left Menu

NASA Astronauts Extend Stay as Boeing's Capsule Faces Troubleshooting

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are extending their stay on the International Space Station due to problems with Boeing's Starliner capsule. The return date is on hold while engineers investigate. The issues, which include thruster failures and helium leaks, arose during the trip and docking processes.

Updated: 29-06-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 01:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will remain longer on the International Space Station as engineers address issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule. Originally launched on June 5, their return has been postponed indefinitely due to problems with the capsule's propulsion system and additional helium leaks.

Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program manager, emphasized, "We're not in any rush to come home." The delays began during docking when several thrusters malfunctioned. Resolving these issues, including a recent suit water leak that postponed planned spacewalks, is NASA's priority.

While Boeing assures the thruster and helium problems won't interfere with the return trip, NASA has extended testing to replicate the docking complications in New Mexico. NASA's handover of astronaut transport duties to private firms like SpaceX and Boeing marks a new era, but not without challenges. NASA plans to continue alternating between SpaceX and Boeing for future missions.

