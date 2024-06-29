Left Menu

Woman Injured in LPG Cylinder Explosion in Baguihati

A woman sustained serious injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion at her residence in Baguihati, North 24 Parganas. The incident occurred at around 9:30 am. She is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 12:08 IST
A woman sustained serious injuries following an LPG cylinder explosion inside her residence in Baguihati on Saturday morning, officials reported.

The explosion occurred at approximately 9:30 am in the Arjunpur area of North 24 Parganas district. The woman was promptly taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment, according to police sources.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is currently underway, added the police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

