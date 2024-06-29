Woman Injured in LPG Cylinder Explosion in Baguihati

A woman sustained serious injuries following an LPG cylinder explosion inside her residence in Baguihati on Saturday morning, officials reported.

The explosion occurred at approximately 9:30 am in the Arjunpur area of North 24 Parganas district. The woman was promptly taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment, according to police sources.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is currently underway, added the police officer.

