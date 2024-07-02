Left Menu

Aga Hall Estate Unveils Lavish Sales Pavilion and Show Apartment

The Aga Hall Estate, a prestigious residential project in Mumbai, inaugurated its Sales Pavilion and Show Apartment on June 29, 2024. Actress Shabana Azmi attended the event, praising the project for blending modern living with community values. The project includes the development of Prince Aly Khan Hospital, with 193 out of 387 flats already sold.

AI Generated Representative Image
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: The Aga Hall Estate, a prestigious residential project with deep historical roots, recently inaugurated its Sales Pavilion and Show Apartment on June 29, 2024. The Aga Hall Estate, located in Mazgaon, Mumbai, marks the foundational site where Aga Khan 1 established his residence in the 1860s.

The event witnessed the presence of celebrated actress Ms. Shabana Azmi, who lauded the project, emphasizing its blend of modern living and community-driven ethos. 'The Aga Hall Estate is a testament to thoughtful urban development,' Azmi remarked. The project aims to set a new benchmark in Mumbai's residential sector while contributing to community well-being with the inclusion of a multi-specialty Prince Aly Khan Hospital.

Vipin Mittal, CEO of The Aga Hall Estate, expressed delight over the project's reception, highlighting its customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence. 'The new sales pavilion reflects our dedication to world-class execution,' Mittal stated. With Leighton India as the General Contractor, the project is progressing rapidly with 193 out of 387 flats already sold, setting a new standard in luxury residential living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

