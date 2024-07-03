Delhi's Afternoon Rain Brings Relief Amidst Waterlogging Woes
Delhi experienced afternoon rain on Wednesday, bringing relief from intense humidity but causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas. According to the IMD, south Delhi's Aya Nagar saw 39.8 mm of rainfall. Other areas recorded varying levels of rain. The IMD predicts light rain and thunderstorms ahead.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon provided much-needed relief to Delhiites who had been grappling with stifling humidity over the past few days. Yet, with this respite came new challenges, as certain areas experienced severe waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the Aya Nagar observatory in South Delhi recorded an 'intense rainfall' of 39.8 mm over three hours. Other areas such as Karkardooma, India Gate, and Palam experienced lighter showers.
In addition, incidents of trees falling were reported in Shahdara and Keshavpuram zones. Traffic along Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and South Extension Ring Road was disrupted due to waterlogging, causing vehicles to stall. The IMD asserts no warning for heavy rain at present, despite shifting rainfall predictions. Maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 34.1 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively, with the forecast predicting continued light rain and thunderstorms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Heatwave Eases with Rain but Sparks Waterlogging Chaos
BJP, Cong assail AAP over waterlogging mess in Delhi; ruling party points finger to excess rain
Delhi Drenched: Amid Heavy Rains, Severe Waterlogging Halts Traffic Across the Capital
Delhi Braces for Monsoon: Last-Minute Preparations to Tackle Waterlogging
Gauhati High Court Slams Assam Govt Over Waterlogging Negligence