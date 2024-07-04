China Braces for Dual Typhoons in July
China's weather authority has issued a warning that up to two typhoons could make landfall in mainland China in July. These typhoons are expected to move in a westward or northwestward direction, as per the information shared during a recent press briefing.
Updated: 04-07-2024 08:34 IST
China's weather authority said on Thursday that up to two typhoons may make landfall in mainland China in July.
The typhoons are expected to move in a westward or northwestward direction, authorities said at a press briefing.
