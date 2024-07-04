Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in East of Kailash, Woman Rescued from Three-Storey Building

A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the East of Kailash area early Thursday morning. A woman was rescued and other occupants evacuated safely. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, was controlled in two hours. No injuries were reported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:26 IST
A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the East of Kailash area early Thursday morning, officials reported. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 5.50 am about the blaze on the second and third floors, dispatching eight fire tenders to the scene.

A woman was successfully rescued from the third floor, while the other occupants evacuated safely. Smoke billowed from the building as firefighters worked to control the blaze, which was brought under control within two hours.

Police suspect a short circuit in an air conditioner on the second floor as the cause. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.

