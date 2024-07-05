Stargazing, Prehistoric Predators, and Ancient Art: Exciting Discoveries in Science

A new space observatory in Cyprus offers stargazers an extraordinary experience with its futuristic design and prime location in the Troodos mountains. The publicly funded Troodos Observatory was inaugurated in May and aims to draw visitors to increasingly urbanized areas while expanding celestial knowledge.

An EU-funded consortium announced the development of ultra-low-power sensors to improve satellite navigation and drone efficiency. The INPHOMIR project will create an optical gyroscope and specialized lidar sensor, making space missions more precise and cost-effective.

Researchers have discovered a menacing prehistoric predator named Gaiasia jennyae in Namibia. This creature, resembling a giant salamander with fangs, lived during the Permian Period and was a top predator. Its fossilized remains provide valuable insight into prehistoric ecosystems.

Denisovan bone fragments found in Baishiya Karst Cave on the Tibetan Plateau illuminate the lifestyle of these extinct humans. The fragments reveal a diverse diet, which included sheep and woolly rhinoceros, in a high-altitude, challenging environment.

Scientists in Indonesia have identified the world's oldest cave painting, depicting human-like figures and a wild pig, dated to at least 51,200 years ago. This remarkable artwork was discovered on the ceiling of a limestone cave on the island of Sulawesi.