Odisha's Green Initiative: Five Crore Saplings for 'Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam'

The Odisha government has set a target to plant five crore saplings under PM Modi’s 'Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam' initiative. With 1.48 lakh photos already uploaded, Odisha leads the campaign nationally. The state also plans to plant 19 lakh palm trees to tackle lightning strikes.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:54 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced an ambitious target of planting five crore saplings as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam' initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated on Friday.

The 'Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which encourages individuals to plant a sapling and upload photos, is gaining traction across India, with Odisha leading the way with 1.48 lakh photos uploaded, surpassing other states like Kerala.

Addressing the state-level 75th 'Bana Mahotsav' at Government High School in Dumuduma, Majhi called for greater public involvement in the campaign to match the state's population of four-and-a-half crores.

Majhi also urged district collectors and divisional forest officers (DFOs) to jointly monitor the program's success. The state forest department plans to plant 19 lakh palm trees to combat lightning strikes, especially in forest blocks.

Additionally, cherry blossom trees are being planted in Daringbadi, Kandhamal district, with aspirations of placing the district on the global cherry blossom map. Highlighting the importance of environmental balance, Majhi emphasized collective vigilance to mitigate environmental changes.

