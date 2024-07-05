Water Crisis: 'Paani Panchayat' Campaign Launched by Rajendra Singh

Rajendra Singh, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee and widely known as the 'Waterman of India,' has announced a nationwide campaign called 'Paani Panchayat' to tackle the severe water crisis affecting India and the world. The event is set to be launched in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Singh highlighted the global water crisis, which has escalated to the point where people in affected countries are forced to migrate in search of basic necessities like food and water. He noted that India also faces a significant water crisis, with frequent floods and droughts displacing people despite normal rainfall levels.

The Tarun Bharat Sangh, Jal Biradari, and other supporting organizations will join hands for the 'National Water Panchayat' on Gandhi Jayanti to discuss solutions to these pressing issues. Singh pointed out that the increasing drinking water problems in both metro cities and villages are a result of groundwater overexploitation and climate change, advocating for a decentralized community water management system to move from scarcity to abundance.