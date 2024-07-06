BESCOM Cracks Down on Unauthorized Cables
Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has mandated that service providers remove unauthorized Optical Fiber Cables, data cables, and dish cables from electrical poles by July 8. Failure to comply will result in BESCOM removing the cables and holding providers accountable for any resultant incidents, including legal action.
Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued a directive for service providers to remove all unauthorized Optical Fiber Cables, data cables, and dish cables from electric poles within its jurisdiction by July 8.
In an official statement, BESCOM warned that it would take it upon itself to remove the illegal cables if service providers fail to comply with the deadline. The company emphasized strict action against non-compliant operators.
BESCOM further cautioned that service providers would be held accountable for any mishaps caused by these unauthorized installations and hinted at legal repercussions for offending parties.
