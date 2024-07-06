BESCOM Cracks Down on Unauthorized Cables

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued a directive for service providers to remove all unauthorized Optical Fiber Cables, data cables, and dish cables from electric poles within its jurisdiction by July 8.

In an official statement, BESCOM warned that it would take it upon itself to remove the illegal cables if service providers fail to comply with the deadline. The company emphasized strict action against non-compliant operators.

BESCOM further cautioned that service providers would be held accountable for any mishaps caused by these unauthorized installations and hinted at legal repercussions for offending parties.

