Left Menu

BESCOM Cracks Down on Unauthorized Cables

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has mandated that service providers remove unauthorized Optical Fiber Cables, data cables, and dish cables from electrical poles by July 8. Failure to comply will result in BESCOM removing the cables and holding providers accountable for any resultant incidents, including legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:06 IST
BESCOM Cracks Down on Unauthorized Cables
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued a directive for service providers to remove all unauthorized Optical Fiber Cables, data cables, and dish cables from electric poles within its jurisdiction by July 8.

In an official statement, BESCOM warned that it would take it upon itself to remove the illegal cables if service providers fail to comply with the deadline. The company emphasized strict action against non-compliant operators.

BESCOM further cautioned that service providers would be held accountable for any mishaps caused by these unauthorized installations and hinted at legal repercussions for offending parties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024