Drama and Delays on Day Six: Wimbledon Tennis Championships
The sixth day at Wimbledon saw Ugo Humbert set up a fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz after a rain-affected victory. Rain delays and injuries disrupted play, notably with Lucas Pouille pulling out. Noteworthy performances came from Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Emma Raducanu, among others.
On the sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, French 16th seed Ugo Humbert set up a fourth-round clash against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz after defeating American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(9) 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) in a rain-affected match.
Rain caused delays on Court Two and other outer courts, with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (55.4°F). In other developments, Frenchman Lucas Pouille withdrew from his third-round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur due to an injury.
Notable performances included Novak Djokovic facing a tricky opponent in Alexei Popyrin, Jannik Sinner's dominant display against Miomir Kecmanovic, and Emma Raducanu's spirited victory to reach the last 16. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz endured a five-set thriller, and Andy Murray began his emotional farewell with a doubles defeat.
