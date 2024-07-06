Left Menu

Drama and Delays on Day Six: Wimbledon Tennis Championships

The sixth day at Wimbledon saw Ugo Humbert set up a fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz after a rain-affected victory. Rain delays and injuries disrupted play, notably with Lucas Pouille pulling out. Noteworthy performances came from Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Emma Raducanu, among others.

06-07-2024
On the sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, French 16th seed Ugo Humbert set up a fourth-round clash against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz after defeating American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(9) 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) in a rain-affected match.

Rain caused delays on Court Two and other outer courts, with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (55.4°F). In other developments, Frenchman Lucas Pouille withdrew from his third-round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur due to an injury.

Notable performances included Novak Djokovic facing a tricky opponent in Alexei Popyrin, Jannik Sinner's dominant display against Miomir Kecmanovic, and Emma Raducanu's spirited victory to reach the last 16. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz endured a five-set thriller, and Andy Murray began his emotional farewell with a doubles defeat.

