Oil Companies Join Clean-up Drive Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted efforts by oil companies to curb pollution and promote cleanliness through the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. Various programs under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative were organized, including a robot-based septic tank cleaning project by BPCL. Gopi encouraged students to participate in beach clean-up activities.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced on Saturday that oil companies are implementing diverse measures to reduce pollution and ensure cleanliness as part of the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.
As part of this initiative, numerous programs have been organized under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' campaign from July 1 to 15, Gopi stated.
Speaking at the campaign's inauguration organized by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at a local school, Gopi noted that BPCL has introduced a robot-based septic tank cleaning project.
The minister also urged students to dedicate their morning hours to cleaning up the Kozhikode beach, highlighting this as a key message of the Swachhata Pakhwada drive.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Cracks Down on Cleanliness, Inaugurates Cloth Bag Vending Machines
MOP&NG Kicks Off Swachhta Pakhwada-2024 with Emphasis on Continued Commitment to Cleanliness
UP Government to Monitor Kanwar Yatra with Helicopter, Ensure Safety and Cleanliness
Rishi Sunak's Dawn Blitz: Campaigning Among Robots and Surprising Breakfast Stops