Left Menu

Oil Companies Join Clean-up Drive Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted efforts by oil companies to curb pollution and promote cleanliness through the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. Various programs under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative were organized, including a robot-based septic tank cleaning project by BPCL. Gopi encouraged students to participate in beach clean-up activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:59 IST
Oil Companies Join Clean-up Drive Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced on Saturday that oil companies are implementing diverse measures to reduce pollution and ensure cleanliness as part of the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

As part of this initiative, numerous programs have been organized under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' campaign from July 1 to 15, Gopi stated.

Speaking at the campaign's inauguration organized by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at a local school, Gopi noted that BPCL has introduced a robot-based septic tank cleaning project.

The minister also urged students to dedicate their morning hours to cleaning up the Kozhikode beach, highlighting this as a key message of the Swachhata Pakhwada drive.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024