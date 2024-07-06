Oil Companies Join Clean-up Drive Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced on Saturday that oil companies are implementing diverse measures to reduce pollution and ensure cleanliness as part of the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

As part of this initiative, numerous programs have been organized under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' campaign from July 1 to 15, Gopi stated.

Speaking at the campaign's inauguration organized by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at a local school, Gopi noted that BPCL has introduced a robot-based septic tank cleaning project.

The minister also urged students to dedicate their morning hours to cleaning up the Kozhikode beach, highlighting this as a key message of the Swachhata Pakhwada drive.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)