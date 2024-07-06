Left Menu

Six-Storey Building Collapse Tragedy in Surat: One Dead, Several Feared Trapped

A six-storey residential building collapsed in Surat's Pal area, leaving one person dead and several feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing with local authorities and disaster response teams on site. The building, constructed in 2016-17, housed factory workers who were present during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Surat's Pal area when a six-storey residential building collapsed, leaving one person dead and several feared trapped. Officials confirmed the collapse happened on Saturday afternoon around 2.45 pm.

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot reported that while a woman was rescued soon after the structure fell, the body of a man was discovered later in the night. Rescue teams are continuing their search for three to four individuals who may still be under the debris.

The building, constructed in 2016-17, housed workers from local factories. Local authorities and disaster response forces are actively involved in the ongoing rescue efforts. Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi is also present at the site to oversee the operations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

