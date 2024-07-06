Six-Storey Building Collapse Tragedy in Surat: One Dead, Several Feared Trapped

A tragic incident occurred in Surat's Pal area when a six-storey residential building collapsed, leaving one person dead and several feared trapped. Officials confirmed the collapse happened on Saturday afternoon around 2.45 pm.

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot reported that while a woman was rescued soon after the structure fell, the body of a man was discovered later in the night. Rescue teams are continuing their search for three to four individuals who may still be under the debris.

The building, constructed in 2016-17, housed workers from local factories. Local authorities and disaster response forces are actively involved in the ongoing rescue efforts. Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi is also present at the site to oversee the operations.

