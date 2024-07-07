Seven Dead as Six-Storey Building Collapses in Surat
A six-storey residential building in Surat's Pal area collapsed, resulting in seven deaths. Authorities recovered six bodies overnight. A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital. Rescue efforts were conducted by the NDRF and local fire department. The building was constructed in 2016-17.
A six-storey residential building in Surat's Pal area collapsed on Saturday, causing the deaths of seven individuals, police reported on Sunday.
The building crashed around 2.45 pm. Emergency teams swiftly rescued a woman, while the body of a man was retrieved later that night.
Subsequently, six additional bodies were recovered from the rubble during nighttime operations, according to Sachin GIDC police inspector Jignesh Chaudhari. The rescue mission, aided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local fire department, is ongoing, and officials believe no more people are trapped.
The building, constructed between 2016 and 2017, housed primarily factory workers. Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot confirmed that about five flats were occupied at the time of the collapse.
