Left Menu

Seven Dead as Six-Storey Building Collapses in Surat

A six-storey residential building in Surat's Pal area collapsed, resulting in seven deaths. Authorities recovered six bodies overnight. A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital. Rescue efforts were conducted by the NDRF and local fire department. The building was constructed in 2016-17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:16 IST
Seven Dead as Six-Storey Building Collapses in Surat
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A six-storey residential building in Surat's Pal area collapsed on Saturday, causing the deaths of seven individuals, police reported on Sunday.

The building crashed around 2.45 pm. Emergency teams swiftly rescued a woman, while the body of a man was retrieved later that night.

Subsequently, six additional bodies were recovered from the rubble during nighttime operations, according to Sachin GIDC police inspector Jignesh Chaudhari. The rescue mission, aided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local fire department, is ongoing, and officials believe no more people are trapped.

The building, constructed between 2016 and 2017, housed primarily factory workers. Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot confirmed that about five flats were occupied at the time of the collapse.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024