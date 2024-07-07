Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl Poised to Hit Houston as Category 2 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Monday as it approaches Houston, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm, previously a Category 5, has already caused significant damage in the Caribbean and prompted port closures in Texas, potentially disrupting oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:00 IST
Tropical Storm Beryl could intensify into a Category 2 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the Houston area early Monday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm is anticipated to regain strength, traveling northwest over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for a large portion of the Texas coast. The storm has already resulted in closures and vessel traffic restrictions at multiple ports from Houston to Corpus Christi, the largest crude oil export hub in the U.S. These disruptions could affect crude oil exports, refinery shipments, and motor fuel distribution. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with heat indices reaching up to 108 degrees on Sunday. Parts of eastern Texas are also on flood watch, with maximum wind speeds recorded at 60 mph as of Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, Beryl, which had intensified to a Category 5 hurricane, wreaked havoc across the Caribbean, causing severe damage and claiming at least 11 lives. The storm swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and northern Venezuela, destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Beryl last made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, causing power outages but sparing major beach destinations. The National Weather Service has warned that Texas could face storm surges, coastal flooding, and rip currents as the storm approaches.

Most of the northern Gulf's offshore oil and gas production is east of Beryl's projected path. Some oil companies, including Shell and Chevron, have evacuated personnel from offshore production platforms. Citgo Petroleum Corp plans to keep its Corpus Christi refinery running at minimum production, while Gibson Energy continues operations but remains vigilant for further developments.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

