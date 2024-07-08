Left Menu

Singapore Approves Insects for Human Consumption: A New Culinary Frontier

Singapore's Food Agency has approved 16 species of insects for human consumption, including crickets and grasshoppers. This decision has excited industry players preparing to market these insect-based foods. Guidelines ensure safety, while labeled packaging helps consumers make informed choices. Insect farming is touted as sustainable, offering high-protein content with lower greenhouse emissions.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's food watchdog has given the green light for human consumption of 16 insect species, such as crickets and grasshoppers, expanding the diverse menu of global cuisines available in the city-state.

The Singapore Food Agency's much-anticipated decision was met with enthusiasm from industry stakeholders, who had been preparing to supply insects farmed in China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Companies must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure food safety and must properly label pre-packed food items containing insects to inform consumers.

Among the approved insects are crickets, grasshoppers, and silkworm pupae, which will now feature in menus across various restaurants. This move promises to bring a sustainable alternative to traditional meats, aligning with global trends toward environmentally friendly food sources.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

