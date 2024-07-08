Singapore Approves Insects for Human Consumption: A New Culinary Frontier

Singapore's food watchdog has given the green light for human consumption of 16 insect species, such as crickets and grasshoppers, expanding the diverse menu of global cuisines available in the city-state.

The Singapore Food Agency's much-anticipated decision was met with enthusiasm from industry stakeholders, who had been preparing to supply insects farmed in China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Companies must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure food safety and must properly label pre-packed food items containing insects to inform consumers.

Among the approved insects are crickets, grasshoppers, and silkworm pupae, which will now feature in menus across various restaurants. This move promises to bring a sustainable alternative to traditional meats, aligning with global trends toward environmentally friendly food sources.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)