Deadly Missile Strike Hits Eastern Ukraine Town of Pokrovsk
At least three people were killed in a massive Russian missile attack on the eastern town of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Monday morning. The regional governor reported the incident, detailing that a missile hit an unidentified business establishment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:27 IST
At least three people were killed in Ukraine's eastern town of Pokrovsk in a massive Russian missile attack early Monday morning, according to the regional governor.
The governor revealed on Telegram that a missile struck an unidentified business establishment during the assault.
This tragic incident underscores the escalating violence in the region.
