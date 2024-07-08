Heavy Rains Cause Powai Lake to Overflow

Heavy rains have led to the overflowing of Powai Lake in Mumbai, a civic official reported. The lake, with a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, began overflowing at 4:45 PM on Monday as the city continued to experience relentless downpours.

Despite its overflowing waters, the lake provides non-potable water designated solely for industrial applications. When at full capacity, Powai Lake spans an area of 2.23 square kilometres, while its catchment area extends to 6.61 square kilometres.

Powai Lake, situated approximately 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, was constructed in 1890 at a cost of Rs 12.59 lakh. In contrast, Mumbai's potable water needs are met by seven other reservoirs, which collectively supply 385 crore litres of drinkable water daily.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)