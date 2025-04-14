Ecuador at a Crossroads: The Tight Race for Presidential Leadership

Ecuadorians voted on Sunday in a closely contested presidential election between sitting president Daniel Noboa and his challenger, Luisa Gonzalez. While Noboa aims to continue his crackdown on drug gangs and stabilize the economy, Gonzalez promises a return to socialist policies.

The election saw high voter engagement at nearly 84%, with no reported security issues, according to the national electoral council. Both candidates deployed extensive networks of polling observers to ensure election integrity, with nearly 45,000 on each side.

Early election results were expected shortly after polls closed, yet no definitive results would be released until every vote was counted. Noboa seeks to bolster the economy and security through existing and new measures, while Gonzalez focuses on rejuvenating social programs and increasing police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)