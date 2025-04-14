Deadly Strike in Sumy: Ukraine Calls for Global Action

A deadly missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Sumy has left 34 people dead and 117 wounded, marking the deadliest assault in Ukraine this year. Ukrainian authorities have called for a robust international response to Russia's actions. The attack occurred against the backdrop of U.S. efforts to broker peace.

Video footage shared by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed the harrowing aftermath, with bodies strewn across city streets. The assault hit on Palm Sunday, adding to the atrocity's gravity. Zelenskiy condemned the attack and urged former U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and witness the devastation firsthand.

Apart from the missile attack in Sumy, a drone strike in Odesa injured five and caused damage to a medical facility. These incidents highlight ongoing tensions as Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, occupying significant portions of its eastern and southern territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)