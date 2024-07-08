Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights: Musetti's Quarter-Final Triumph

Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame a shaky start to defeat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 match, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

The eighth day of Wimbledon also included notable matches from players such as Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, and Jannik Sinner, all seeking to advance further in the tournament.

Among the highlights, Coco Gauff remarked on the depth in women's tennis despite her exit, while Iga Swiatek rethought her Wimbledon preparations. The atmosphere was electric, with fans eagerly watching their favorite stars battle it out for glory.

