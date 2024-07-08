Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights: Musetti's Quarter-Final Triumph
Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time by defeating French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships also saw several top seeds, including Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, facing tricky opponents.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame a shaky start to defeat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 match, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in his career.
The eighth day of Wimbledon also included notable matches from players such as Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, and Jannik Sinner, all seeking to advance further in the tournament.
Among the highlights, Coco Gauff remarked on the depth in women's tennis despite her exit, while Iga Swiatek rethought her Wimbledon preparations. The atmosphere was electric, with fans eagerly watching their favorite stars battle it out for glory.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Coco Gauff in Berlin Open Semi-Finals
Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Coco Gauff and Anna Kalinskaya to Clinch Berlin Open
Lautaro Martinez's Late Strike Sends Argentina to Copa America Quarter-Finals!
Rondon's Penalty Sends Venezuela to Copa America Quarter-Finals
Rondon's Penalty Secures Venezuela's Copa America Quarter-Finals Spot