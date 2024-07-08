Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights: Musetti's Quarter-Final Triumph

Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time by defeating French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships also saw several top seeds, including Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, facing tricky opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:49 IST
Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights: Musetti's Quarter-Final Triumph
Lorenzo Musetti
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame a shaky start to defeat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 match, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

The eighth day of Wimbledon also included notable matches from players such as Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, and Jannik Sinner, all seeking to advance further in the tournament.

Among the highlights, Coco Gauff remarked on the depth in women's tennis despite her exit, while Iga Swiatek rethought her Wimbledon preparations. The atmosphere was electric, with fans eagerly watching their favorite stars battle it out for glory.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024