Delhi Cleans Up: MCD Eliminates 28 Garbage Vulnerable Points
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 28 garbage vulnerable points across the city and invited proposals for installing waste handling equipment. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi highlighted the progress in various zones with ongoing beautification efforts. The initiative is part of a larger effort to improve sanitation and reduce garbage points in the city.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has successfully eradicated 28 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) from areas within its jurisdiction, officials announced on Monday. Proposals have been invited to install waste handling equipment, including fixed compactor transfer station machines, at these locations.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addressing a press conference, confirmed that officials in various MCD zones are tasked to appoint nodal officers for the elimination and beautification of the remaining GVPs. A meeting on Monday with the deputy commissioners of the 12 MCD zones reviewed the progress.
Oberoi reported significant improvements compared to the previous year, with notable progress in zones like West Delhi, Karol Bagh, Shahdara South, and South Delhi. Efforts include the installation of paintings, pots, and bins at beautified GVPs, and plans for fixed compactor transfer stations in areas under MCD's jurisdiction. The initiative supports the AAP-led MCD's goal of making Delhi garbage-free and enhancing urban sanitation.
