Migratory Birds Linked To Avian Influenza Spread in Kerala

According to a study by a government-appointed panel of experts, migratory birds, crows, and forest birds in Kerala are suspected carriers of the avian influenza virus, leading to its spread to domestic duck and poultry farms.

The panel's report, submitted to Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani, highlighted rising bird flu cases in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam districts, causing significant losses for farmers.

The government plans to carefully review the recommendations and take appropriate action, focusing on banning bird movement and sales in affected districts until March 2025, and implementing the 2021 National Action Plan for bird flu prevention.

