Record-Breaking Heat: June 2024 Becomes Hottest Month Ever Recorded

June 2024 was confirmed as the warmest month ever recorded by the European Union's climate agency, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). This marked the 12th consecutive month where global temperatures breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, pointing to ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:11 IST
With millions of people across five continents experiencing scorching heat last month, the European Union's climate agency, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), confirmed on Monday that June was the warmest on record.

It was the 12th consecutive month of global temperatures reaching or breaking the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, according to C3S ERA5 data. Each month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record.

The world faces ongoing warming, substantiated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and multiple scientific bodies. June's record-setting temperatures were compounded by a major El Nino event and extensive greenhouse gas emissions. The heat had severe implications, leading to record droughts, wildfires, and floods worldwide.

