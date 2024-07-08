Record-Breaking Heat: June 2024 Becomes Hottest Month Ever Recorded

With millions of people across five continents experiencing scorching heat last month, the European Union's climate agency, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), confirmed on Monday that June was the warmest on record.

It was the 12th consecutive month of global temperatures reaching or breaking the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, according to C3S ERA5 data. Each month since June last year has been the warmest such month on record.

The world faces ongoing warming, substantiated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and multiple scientific bodies. June's record-setting temperatures were compounded by a major El Nino event and extensive greenhouse gas emissions. The heat had severe implications, leading to record droughts, wildfires, and floods worldwide.

