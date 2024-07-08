Nepal Monsoon Devastation: Over 74 Lives Lost

At least 74 people have died and 80 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, the Nepal Police Headquarters stated on Monday.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths include landslides, floods, and lightning strikes.

Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki reported that 74 people have died, 80 have been injured, and five persons are missing due to floods and landslides from June 10 until Monday.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The heavy rains, ensuing floods, and landslides have resulted in significant property damage, with 86 houses reported damaged so far.

Life across Nepal has been severely disrupted, prompting the deployment of 5,000 police personnel for rescue and relief operations.

The damage from these monsoon-related disasters is estimated to exceed Rs 95 million, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed all state mechanisms to prioritize protecting lives affected by monsoon floods, landslides, and inundations.

During a briefing at the Singha Durbar-based control room on Sunday, the prime minister instructed all state agencies to focus on rescue and relief efforts for citizens impacted by these natural disasters.

He also urged citizens to remain vigilant against potential disasters, calling on political parties, civil societies, and social organizations to collaborate in mitigating disaster risks and ensuring citizens' safety.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)