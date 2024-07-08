Powai Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains

Mumbai's Powai Lake overflowed on Monday as the city experienced heavy rains over the past few days, a civic official reported. The lake, boasting a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at 4.45 am, the official confirmed.

However, it is important to note that the water from Powai Lake is non-potable and solely used for industrial applications.

When at full capacity, Powai Lake covers a water area of around 2.23 square kilometres, while its catchment area spans 6.61 square kilometres.

Built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 12.59 lakh, the lake is located approximately 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters.

Meanwhile, seven other reservoirs – Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi – supply roughly 385 crore litres of potable water to the city.

