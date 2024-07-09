Ukraine Pushes Back: The Black Sea Naval Warfare and Its Impact

Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa disclosed that Ukrainian missile and naval drone attacks have compelled nearly all combat-ready Russian warships to relocate from Crimea to other bases. The Sevastopol hub, central to the Russian Black Sea Fleet's logistics, has suffered substantial damage due to these strikes.

Neizhpapa highlighted a series of successful hits, including the sinking of the Moskva, Russia's flagship, and continuous pressure on the fleet. With Russian ships moving to Novorossiisk and the Sea of Azov, Moscow faces challenges in maintaining its naval operations.

Ukraine's use of explosive-laden naval drones and advanced missile strikes has shifted the naval balance, affecting Russian efforts to use the Black Sea for missile launches and reinforcing its positions. As Ukraine receives U.S.-made F-16 fighters, its ability to protect and control the northwestern Black Sea improves significantly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)