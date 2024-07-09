Left Menu

Ukraine Pushes Back: The Black Sea Naval Warfare and Its Impact

Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa revealed that Ukraine's missile and naval drone strikes have forced almost all combat-ready Russian warships to rebase from Crimea to other locations. The Sevastopol base, a key logistics hub for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has sustained heavy damage. Ukrainian efforts have dealt significant blows to Russia's naval capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 04:01 IST
Neizhpapa highlighted a series of successful hits, including the sinking of the Moskva, Russia's flagship, and continuous pressure on the fleet. With Russian ships moving to Novorossiisk and the Sea of Azov, Moscow faces challenges in maintaining its naval operations.

Neizhpapa highlighted a series of successful hits, including the sinking of the Moskva, Russia's flagship, and continuous pressure on the fleet. With Russian ships moving to Novorossiisk and the Sea of Azov, Moscow faces challenges in maintaining its naval operations.

Ukraine's use of explosive-laden naval drones and advanced missile strikes has shifted the naval balance, affecting Russian efforts to use the Black Sea for missile launches and reinforcing its positions. As Ukraine receives U.S.-made F-16 fighters, its ability to protect and control the northwestern Black Sea improves significantly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

