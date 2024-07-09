Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl Leaves Devastation in Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl wreaked havoc in Texas, leaving nearly three million homes and businesses without power and causing multiple fatalities. The storm has weakened but continues to threaten eastern Texas, Western Louisiana, and Arkansas with flooding and tornadoes. Restoration efforts will take days, prioritizing essential services like nursing homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 09-07-2024 06:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 06:26 IST
Tropical Storm Beryl Leaves Devastation in Texas
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

After tropical storm Beryl slammed into Texas early on Monday, it knocked out power to nearly three million homes and businesses, causing several fatalities. By Monday evening, it had weakened to a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Centre. The storm brought threats of flooding, rains, and tornadoes to eastern Texas, Western Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Officials warned it could take several days to restore power after Beryl, a Category-1 hurricane at landfall, knocked out 10 transmission lines and knocked down trees. The fast-moving storm was originally a Category-5 in Mexico and the Caribbean. It left hundreds of trees and several stranded cars on flooded roads.

Houston was particularly affected, with CenterPoint Energy reporting over two million homes and businesses without power. Authorities focused on restoring power to critical facilities like nursing homes. Emergency crews performed water rescues as heavy rains persisted, and officials urged the public to heed safety warnings as flooding might last for days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024