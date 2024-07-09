Left Menu

Heavy Rains Paralyze Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed, Power Disrupted

Moderate rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 42 roads and disruption of 121 transformers and 48 water supply schemes. The State Emergency Operation Centre reports widespread impact across multiple districts, with a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms issued for the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:14 IST
Heavy Rains Paralyze Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed, Power Disrupted
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Moderate rainfall continues to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 42 roads, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre detailed that the closures include 18 roads in Shimla, 17 in Mandi, and several others across the districts of Kangra, Kinnaur, and Kullu.

Additionally, 121 transformers and 48 water supply schemes have faced disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.

Rainfall measurements highlight Nadaun as the most affected area with 34.5 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, followed by Wangtoo and various other locations.

The Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places for Thursday and Friday, forecasting a continuous wet spell till July 15.

Warnings have been issued regarding potential damage to plantations, horticulture, crops, vulnerable structures, and risks of traffic disruption and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 11.4 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest at 36.5 degrees.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024