Heavy Rains Paralyze Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed, Power Disrupted
Moderate rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 42 roads and disruption of 121 transformers and 48 water supply schemes. The State Emergency Operation Centre reports widespread impact across multiple districts, with a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms issued for the coming days.
Moderate rainfall continues to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 42 roads, according to official reports on Tuesday.
The State Emergency Operation Centre detailed that the closures include 18 roads in Shimla, 17 in Mandi, and several others across the districts of Kangra, Kinnaur, and Kullu.
Additionally, 121 transformers and 48 water supply schemes have faced disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.
Rainfall measurements highlight Nadaun as the most affected area with 34.5 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, followed by Wangtoo and various other locations.
The Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places for Thursday and Friday, forecasting a continuous wet spell till July 15.
Warnings have been issued regarding potential damage to plantations, horticulture, crops, vulnerable structures, and risks of traffic disruption and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 11.4 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest at 36.5 degrees.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
