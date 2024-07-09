Spanish Tourist Tragically Killed by Elephants in South African Wildlife Reserve

A Spanish tourist was fatally trampled by elephants at a South African wildlife reserve after he exited his vehicle to take photographs, authorities disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Pilanesberg National Park in North West province, approximately 180 kilometers from Johannesburg, according to police.

Experts emphasize that elephants, particularly those with young calves, can become aggressive if they perceive a threat. The man's fiancée and two other women, all from Johannesburg, were present but unharmed.

Piet Nel, acting chief conservation officer for the North West Parks and Tourism Board, stated that guests are explicitly informed not to leave their vehicles in the park and must acknowledge the rules in writing. Despite such warnings, Nel noted that some visitors remain unaware of the potential dangers.

This tragic event comes after two American tourists were killed by elephants in separate incidents in Zambia earlier this year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)