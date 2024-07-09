Heavy Rain Brings Delhi Traffic to a Standstill

Heavy rain in parts of the national capital on Tuesday led to widespread waterlogging and significant disruptions in traffic flow, leaving commuters stranded and struggling to reach their destinations. The Public Works Department (PWD) disclosed that it had received 22 calls reporting waterlogged areas and another three to four complaints regarding uprooted trees.

Similarly, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported 11 calls about waterlogged streets and seven related to fallen trees. Airline Spicejet announced that all departures and arrivals in Delhi, including consequential flights, might experience delays due to adverse weather conditions, advising passengers to monitor their flight status closely.

Commuters took to social media platform X to share their experiences of heavy traffic on multiple routes, including the Delhi-Meerut expressway and several major flyovers. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted the public about restricted movement at Azad Market underpass and other critical junctions due to waterlogging and infrastructure damage. Meanwhile, the weather office predicted continued rainfall in various areas, and the Delhi BJP has called for an all-party meeting to address monsoon preparedness and desilting of drains.

