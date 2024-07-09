Left Menu

Heavy Rain Brings Delhi Traffic to a Standstill

Heavy rain in the national capital on Tuesday caused widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and uprooted trees, with PWD and the Municipal Corporation receiving numerous complaints. Airlines such as Spicejet warned of flight delays. The Delhi BJP has demanded an all-party meeting on monsoon preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:58 IST
Heavy Rain Brings Delhi Traffic to a Standstill
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain in parts of the national capital on Tuesday led to widespread waterlogging and significant disruptions in traffic flow, leaving commuters stranded and struggling to reach their destinations. The Public Works Department (PWD) disclosed that it had received 22 calls reporting waterlogged areas and another three to four complaints regarding uprooted trees.

Similarly, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported 11 calls about waterlogged streets and seven related to fallen trees. Airline Spicejet announced that all departures and arrivals in Delhi, including consequential flights, might experience delays due to adverse weather conditions, advising passengers to monitor their flight status closely.

Commuters took to social media platform X to share their experiences of heavy traffic on multiple routes, including the Delhi-Meerut expressway and several major flyovers. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted the public about restricted movement at Azad Market underpass and other critical junctions due to waterlogging and infrastructure damage. Meanwhile, the weather office predicted continued rainfall in various areas, and the Delhi BJP has called for an all-party meeting to address monsoon preparedness and desilting of drains.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024