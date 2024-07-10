Left Menu

Berhampur University Launches Gardens to Preserve Endangered and Medicinal Plants

Berhampur University in Odisha is setting up two specialized gardens dedicated to endangered plant species and medicinal plants. Vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash highlighted the educational and research benefits these gardens will offer. Assistant professor Padmalochan Hembram is overseeing the initiative, which aims to enrich the campus with diverse plant species.

Berhampur University Launches Gardens to Preserve Endangered and Medicinal Plants
Berhampur University in Odisha is taking significant steps toward environmental preservation by setting up two gardens within its campus, dedicated to endangered and medicinal plant species. Vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash has pointed out that these gardens will serve dual purposes: protecting endangered species and aiding educational and research activities in botany.

Assistant professor Padmalochan Hembram, who is overseeing the project, mentioned that around an acre has been allocated for each garden. The endangered species garden will house 200 saplings of 73 species, while the medicinal garden will feature over 300 plants from 93 species recognized by the National Medicinal Plant Board.

Hembram also revealed that they have already collected 50 species each of endangered and medicinal plants from various regions. The university has also set up a half-acre biodiversity park, which includes 53 different plant species. Plans are underway to expand this park further as part of the university's green campus initiative.

