Bihar Bridge Collapse: Thirteenth Incident in Three Weeks

Bihar witnessed its 13th bridge collapse in three weeks in Mahishi village, Saharsa district. No injuries were reported. The Bihar government has suspended 15 engineers and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a state-wide survey of old bridges for necessary repairs.

Updated: 10-07-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:07 IST
Bihar experienced another bridge collapse on Wednesday, marking the 13th such incident in the state within three weeks, according to officials. The collapse occurred in Mahishi village, Saharsa district earlier in the day, said Jyoti Kumar, Additional Collector of Saharsa.

Kumar stated that it might be a small bridge or causeway, and district officials have been dispatched to the site to gather more information. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

In response to the recent spate of bridge collapses in various districts, including Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj, the Bihar government has suspended at least 15 engineers. Additionally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of all old bridges in the state to identify those in need of immediate repair.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

