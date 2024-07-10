Siemens Lands Rs 766 Crore Contract for Bengaluru Metro Electrification

Siemens on Wednesday announced it has secured a major order worth Rs 766 crore as part of a consortium with state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

The order is targeted at the electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, which aims to enhance sustainable public transport in the city, according to the company's statement.

The total order value stands at Rs 766 crore, with Siemens Limited's share being approximately Rs 558 crore, the statement further added.

Siemens is tasked with the design, engineering, installation, and commissioning of rail electrification technologies, alongside a digital Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solution.

The project will span over 30 stations and cover 58 kilometers, linking Bengaluru airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots.

This project is expected to significantly promote sustainable urban development in Bengaluru, addressing commuter and Metro Rail authorities' needs, said Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens Ltd.

Siemens is a technology company specializing in industry, infrastructure, transport, and power generation. Meanwhile, RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is dedicated to rail infrastructure development and financing.

