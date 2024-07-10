Left Menu

Siemens Lands Rs 766 Crore Contract for Bengaluru Metro Electrification

Siemens, as part of a consortium with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, secured a Rs 766 crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. The project involves electrifying Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, enhancing sustainable public transport. Siemens will design, engineer, install, and commission rail electrification and SCADA systems across 30 stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:30 IST
Siemens Lands Rs 766 Crore Contract for Bengaluru Metro Electrification
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Siemens on Wednesday announced it has secured a major order worth Rs 766 crore as part of a consortium with state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

The order is targeted at the electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, which aims to enhance sustainable public transport in the city, according to the company's statement.

The total order value stands at Rs 766 crore, with Siemens Limited's share being approximately Rs 558 crore, the statement further added.

Siemens is tasked with the design, engineering, installation, and commissioning of rail electrification technologies, alongside a digital Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solution.

The project will span over 30 stations and cover 58 kilometers, linking Bengaluru airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots.

This project is expected to significantly promote sustainable urban development in Bengaluru, addressing commuter and Metro Rail authorities' needs, said Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens Ltd.

Siemens is a technology company specializing in industry, infrastructure, transport, and power generation. Meanwhile, RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is dedicated to rail infrastructure development and financing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024