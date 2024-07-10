The Eco-Satva: Kota's First Net Carbon Zero Hotel
Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited unveiled 'The Eco-Satva' in Kota, marking the city's first net carbon zero hotel. This pure vegetarian establishment features 63 rooms and caters to eco-conscious travelers, enhancing Kota's appeal. CEO Akash Bhatia emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability and exceptional hospitality.
Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited on Wednesday introduced 'The Eco-Satva' in Kota, adding to its roster of brand names including The Eco, EcoXpress, and EcoValue.
This new establishment is notably Kota's first net carbon zero hotel, strategically situated in one of the city's prime areas. Featuring 63 rooms, 'The Eco-Satva' aims to attract eco-conscious travelers and business visitors.
Kota, renowned for its historical landmarks and esteemed educational institutions, holds significant cultural value. With a new airport on the horizon, the city is set to draw even more global tourists. Adding allure is the Eco-Satva, India's first net carbon zero hotel of its kind. Akash Bhatia, CEO of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited, stated, ''The Eco-Satva embodies our commitment to sustainability and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests and showcasing the unique offerings of this exceptional hotel.''
