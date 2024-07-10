Left Menu

The Eco-Satva: Kota's First Net Carbon Zero Hotel

Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited unveiled 'The Eco-Satva' in Kota, marking the city's first net carbon zero hotel. This pure vegetarian establishment features 63 rooms and caters to eco-conscious travelers, enhancing Kota's appeal. CEO Akash Bhatia emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability and exceptional hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:21 IST
The Eco-Satva: Kota's First Net Carbon Zero Hotel
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited on Wednesday introduced 'The Eco-Satva' in Kota, adding to its roster of brand names including The Eco, EcoXpress, and EcoValue.

This new establishment is notably Kota's first net carbon zero hotel, strategically situated in one of the city's prime areas. Featuring 63 rooms, 'The Eco-Satva' aims to attract eco-conscious travelers and business visitors.

Kota, renowned for its historical landmarks and esteemed educational institutions, holds significant cultural value. With a new airport on the horizon, the city is set to draw even more global tourists. Adding allure is the Eco-Satva, India's first net carbon zero hotel of its kind. Akash Bhatia, CEO of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited, stated, ''The Eco-Satva embodies our commitment to sustainability and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests and showcasing the unique offerings of this exceptional hotel.''

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024