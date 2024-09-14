Climate Activists Halt Traffic in The Hague Over Fossil Fuel Subsidies
Climate activists blocked a major highway in the Netherlands in protest against government subsidies for fossil fuels. Around 500 protesters set up tents and marched with banners and chants. With light policing due to a strike, the demonstration's duration was uncertain. Extinction Rebellion leads the ongoing protests.
Climate activists caused significant disruptions in The Hague on Saturday by blocking a major traffic artery. The demonstration targeted government subsidies for fossil fuels.
About 500 protesters marched onto the highway leading to The Dutch government's seat, carrying banners and chanting slogans against fossil fuel subsidies. They indicated plans to stay overnight by setting up tents.
Extinction Rebellion has organized over a dozen protests at the same site, demanding the removal of subsidies. With police on strike, it remains uncertain how long the protest will last.
