Left Menu

Climate Activists Halt Traffic in The Hague Over Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Climate activists blocked a major highway in the Netherlands in protest against government subsidies for fossil fuels. Around 500 protesters set up tents and marched with banners and chants. With light policing due to a strike, the demonstration's duration was uncertain. Extinction Rebellion leads the ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:35 IST
Climate Activists Halt Traffic in The Hague Over Fossil Fuel Subsidies
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Climate activists caused significant disruptions in The Hague on Saturday by blocking a major traffic artery. The demonstration targeted government subsidies for fossil fuels.

About 500 protesters marched onto the highway leading to The Dutch government's seat, carrying banners and chanting slogans against fossil fuel subsidies. They indicated plans to stay overnight by setting up tents.

Extinction Rebellion has organized over a dozen protests at the same site, demanding the removal of subsidies. With police on strike, it remains uncertain how long the protest will last.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024