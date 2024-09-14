Rainfall Wreaks Havoc: 42 Roads Closed in Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains have led to the closure of 42 roads, significantly disrupting daily life. The state's monsoon deficit stands at 18%, and the rains have caused extensive damage worth Rs 1,327 crore. Since the monsoon's onset, 169 people have died due to rain-related incidents.
Heavy rains have triggered severe disruptions in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 42 roads on Saturday, officials reported.
Since Friday evening, several parts of the state have received moderate rainfall, with Katula recording the highest at 78.5 mm, according to the meteorological department. Palampur, Baijnath, and Mandi were also among the areas with substantial rainfall.
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) indicated that Shimla alone saw 18 road closures, contributing to significant transportation woes. Additionally, the rains have adversely impacted 53 power and water supply schemes, resulting in substantial financial losses estimated at Rs 1,327 crore. Rain-related incidents have claimed 169 lives this monsoon season.
