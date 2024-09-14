Cobra Rescued from Mumbai Apartment

A three-foot long cobra was discovered in a Mulund apartment in north-east Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, according to a forest department official.

The snake was found lying on the sofa, said Pawan Sharma, president of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and an honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra forest department.

'We reached the site after receiving a call on our helpline. The spectacled cobra was rescued by our team member Ravindra Suryavanshi and later examined by veterinarians Dr Priti Sathe and Dr Kirti Sathe. It was then released into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department,' Sharma explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)