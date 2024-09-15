How Plant Movements Shape Growth Patterns: Insights from Sunflowers and Darwin

BOULDER, Sep 15 (The Conversation) – While most of us rarely notice the subtle movements of plants, renowned naturalist Charles Darwin was captivated by them during his illness in 1863. His detailed observations of cucumber plants and others revealed a phenomenon known as circumnutations.

A recent study on sunflowers further explored these inherent plant movements. Researchers found that sunflowers self-organize into a zigzag pattern to maximize exposure to sunlight, demonstrating a form of natural optimization that could influence future planting strategies.

Understanding the role of randomness in these movements, which contributes to self-organization, offers new ways to optimize plant growth. This knowledge can be incredibly useful for farmers looking to increase crop yields by leveraging plants' own natural behaviors.

