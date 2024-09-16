Floods Devastate Central Europe, Close Factories and Stores
Severe flooding across central Europe has led to the shutdown of production lines and stores, causing at least 10 fatalities and tens of thousands of evacuations. Industrial plants and retailers in countries like the Czech Republic and Poland have been significantly affected, with major disruptions to electricity, heating, and supply chains.
Factories and stores in central Europe have halted operations due to severe flooding, resulting in at least 10 deaths and massive evacuations. The disaster has submerged towns across Poland and Romania.
In Ostrava, the Czech Republic, the BorsodChem chemical plant and OKK Koksovny coking plant have ceased most production, although essential operations continue. Floodwaters have breached barriers, causing power outages and requiring emergency measures to heat equipment with coking gas.
As rivers recede in some areas, flooding is expanding to new regions, affecting larger cities. The Trebovice electricity and heating plant's shutdown in Ostrava has led to widespread disruptions. Polish retailer Zabka has closed around 80 stores due to flood impacts, providing essential supplies and support to franchisees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flooding
- europe
- Ostrava
- Poland
- Romania
- evacuations
- chemicals
- retail
- disruptions
- emergency
ALSO READ
Romania's Bold Move: Patriot Missile Defense System Donation to Ukraine
Romanian lawmakers approve donation of Patriot missile system to Ukraine
Tropical Storm Francine Prompts Gulf Oil Evacuations
Israel and Romania Forge Stronger Ties Amid Middle East Tensions
Romania Seeks Drone Debris After Airspace Breach Amid Russian-Ukrainian Conflict