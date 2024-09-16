Floods Devastate Central Europe, Close Factories and Stores

Factories and stores in central Europe have halted operations due to severe flooding, resulting in at least 10 deaths and massive evacuations. The disaster has submerged towns across Poland and Romania.

In Ostrava, the Czech Republic, the BorsodChem chemical plant and OKK Koksovny coking plant have ceased most production, although essential operations continue. Floodwaters have breached barriers, causing power outages and requiring emergency measures to heat equipment with coking gas.

As rivers recede in some areas, flooding is expanding to new regions, affecting larger cities. The Trebovice electricity and heating plant's shutdown in Ostrava has led to widespread disruptions. Polish retailer Zabka has closed around 80 stores due to flood impacts, providing essential supplies and support to franchisees.

