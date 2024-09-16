Left Menu

Floods Devastate Central Europe, Close Factories and Stores

Severe flooding across central Europe has led to the shutdown of production lines and stores, causing at least 10 fatalities and tens of thousands of evacuations. Industrial plants and retailers in countries like the Czech Republic and Poland have been significantly affected, with major disruptions to electricity, heating, and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:28 IST
Floods Devastate Central Europe, Close Factories and Stores
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Factories and stores in central Europe have halted operations due to severe flooding, resulting in at least 10 deaths and massive evacuations. The disaster has submerged towns across Poland and Romania.

In Ostrava, the Czech Republic, the BorsodChem chemical plant and OKK Koksovny coking plant have ceased most production, although essential operations continue. Floodwaters have breached barriers, causing power outages and requiring emergency measures to heat equipment with coking gas.

As rivers recede in some areas, flooding is expanding to new regions, affecting larger cities. The Trebovice electricity and heating plant's shutdown in Ostrava has led to widespread disruptions. Polish retailer Zabka has closed around 80 stores due to flood impacts, providing essential supplies and support to franchisees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024