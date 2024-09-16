Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

A senior Jal Shakti ministry official stressed that sustainable water management necessitates collaboration from industries, academia, and civil society. The remarks were made ahead of the eighth edition of India Water Week, an event slated to start on September 17 and continue until September 20.

The Secretary of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Debashree Mukherjee, noted the event's theme, 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management,' underscoring the idea that effective water management is a collective responsibility. The gathering features participation from state governments, industries, academia, and international organizations.

Key sessions will include a Global Water Leaders Plenary and talks from two women water warriors who will share their practical experiences. The event also offers high-tech solutions from countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK, and provides startups with a platform to pitch their innovative ideas. The forum has garnered significant participation, with more than 4,000 delegates registered from South Asia alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)