Left Menu

Wildfires in Peru: A Tragic Tally of Human Impact and Environmental Devastation

Wildfires in Peru have caused 15 deaths, injured 98 people, and scorched 3,000 hectares of land. Human activity is blamed for the fires, affecting 22 out of 24 regions. Efforts to combat the fires are hampered by clouds, smoke, and winds. Climate change is worsening fire conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:48 IST
Wildfires in Peru: A Tragic Tally of Human Impact and Environmental Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

Wildfires raging across Peru have led to the death of 15 people and left more than 3,000 hectares (11.58 square miles) of cultivated land and natural areas scorched, according to authorities' latest reports.

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén stated that human activity is responsible for the fires, which have currently affected 22 of Peru's 24 regions. He highlighted that efforts to control the fires are being severely hindered by adverse weather conditions including clouds, smoke, and strong winds.

A Civil Defence report revealed that since July, at least 15 people have died and 98 others have been injured due to the fires, with the situation escalating in the last two weeks. Moreover, over 1,800 people have been affected and the livestock sector has lost 334 animals. The National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) emphasized that climate change has intensified conditions conducive to wildfire spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024