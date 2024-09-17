Wildfires in Peru: A Tragic Tally of Human Impact and Environmental Devastation

Wildfires raging across Peru have led to the death of 15 people and left more than 3,000 hectares (11.58 square miles) of cultivated land and natural areas scorched, according to authorities' latest reports.

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén stated that human activity is responsible for the fires, which have currently affected 22 of Peru's 24 regions. He highlighted that efforts to control the fires are being severely hindered by adverse weather conditions including clouds, smoke, and strong winds.

A Civil Defence report revealed that since July, at least 15 people have died and 98 others have been injured due to the fires, with the situation escalating in the last two weeks. Moreover, over 1,800 people have been affected and the livestock sector has lost 334 animals. The National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) emphasized that climate change has intensified conditions conducive to wildfire spread.

