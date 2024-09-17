Father-Son Duo Rows Across Arctic Ocean for Ocean Protection

Stefan Ivanov, a 52-year-old banker from Bulgaria, and his 21-year-old son, Maxim, have successfully rowed across the Arctic Ocean to raise awareness for endangered marine species. The duo embarked on their journey in August, completing the perilous trip in 33 days. They hope to set a new record as the first rowing boat to traverse the entire Arctic Ocean.

Their expedition began in Haugesund, Norway, and saw them battle extreme conditions including heavy winds and tumultuous waves. Maxim, a Stanford University student, joined the effort after completing his internship. Their boat, named Neverest, was built in 2019 and reflects their relentless spirit with its play on words, 'Never rest until you reach Everest'.

The father and son have a history of record-setting, previously crossing the Atlantic Ocean together. This latest endeavor aims to promote a petition for designating new protected areas in the Southern Ocean. 'Journeys like this remind us that even small victories matter, and every step forward counts,' said Maxim.

