India's Zinc Demand to Surge by 2030: IZA Highlights Emerging Sectors

The International Zinc Association (IZA) projects a significant increase in zinc demand in India by 2030, driven by green energy and battery technology. India's record-breaking steel production and infrastructure growth also present opportunities. IZA organized Zinc College 2024, emphasizing zinc's role in sustainable, low-carbon futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc demand in India is projected to witness significant growth by 2030, driven by emerging sectors such as green energy and battery technology, according to the International Zinc Association (IZA).

Energy storage solutions are expected to experience a seven-fold increase over the next five years, positioning India, the world's fastest-growing economy, as a major consumer of zinc in critical sectors. India's record-breaking steel production and rapid infrastructure development also offer substantial opportunities for zinc applications.

IZA organized Zinc College 2024, an international event involving 31 companies from 21 countries, which commenced on Sunday. The event featured discussions on zinc's vital role in fostering a sustainable and low-carbon future. IZA Chairman Arun Mishra highlighted the rapid growth in India's zinc demand, driven by urbanization and durable infrastructure needs. The current zinc demand in India ranges between 800 to 1,000 tonnes per annum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

