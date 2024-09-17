Left Menu

Wildfires Ravage Portugal: Four Dead, Over 40 Injured

Four people have died and over 40 have been injured in wildfires raging through central and northern Portugal. More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, which have burned over 10,000 hectares in the Aveiro district. Authorities have closed motorways and suspended train connections due to the fires.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four people have died and more than 40 have been injured in wildfires sweeping central and northern Portugal, according to state news agency Lusa. Authorities evacuated several villages overnight.

The civil protection authority confirmed three deaths and over 1,000 firefighters worked overnight to control fires in the northwestern Aveiro district. Local residents aided efforts by pouring buckets of water on advancing flames near Nelas, about 50 km east of Aveiro. Portugal currently has 48 active wildfires mobilizing around 5,000 firefighters.

In just two days, blazes in Aveiro have burned over 10,000 hectares of land, with officials predicting it could consume an additional 20,000 hectares. Consequently, several motorways and train services in northern Portugal are closed. Despite fewer fires this year due to a rainy start, Portugal and Spain remain vulnerable to hot, dry conditions attributed to global warming. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro reported difficult days ahead, and the government requested help from the EU civil protection mechanism, leading Spain, Italy, and Greece to send water-bombing aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

