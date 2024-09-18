Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Lives in Central Delhi

Three people died and 14 others were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar. Rescue operations are ongoing as more occupants are feared trapped. The building, located in narrow lanes, is old. Fire services were alerted at 9.11 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Lives in Central Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said. The rescue operation is still underway and a few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris, they said.

Three people died and 14 people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Vardhan said the building is old and located in narrow lanes of a residential locality in Bapa Nagar of Prasad Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024