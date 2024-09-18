Left Menu

India-H2O Project Achieves Major Breakthrough in Coastal Water Desalination

The India-H2O project, supported by the EU, UK, and India's government, has achieved a milestone by completing a pilot desalination project in Gujarat. The project uses innovative desalination technology to provide clean, affordable water to coastal villages, aiming for scalability across India and other emerging economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The India-H2O project, led by a consortium that includes the UK's Aston University, has announced a significant milestone in alleviating water challenges faced by coastal villages in India and other emerging economies. After completing a successful pilot phase in Gujarat, the project is poised for wider deployment.

Funded by the European Union, the UK, and India's Department of Biotechnology, Science, and Technology, the initiative aims to address growing water scarcity in coastal regions through innovative desalination technology. The pilot project, completed in Gujarat, uses methods that ensure purified, safe, and affordable water for communities.

Project Lead Professor Prasanta Dey emphasized the broader implications, stating, "Our solution has the potential to transform the lives of people in water-scarce coastal regions, contributing to long-term community sustainability." The project incorporates energy-efficient desalination, renewable energy, and wastewater recycling, as well as utilizing salt-tolerant plants to manage byproducts, showing great promise in addressing water scarcity and boosting local economies by creating jobs and supporting the food supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

