India and EU Strengthen Sustainable Water Management Collaboration
India and the European Union have agreed to enhance cooperation in sustainable water management. The partnership aims to foster innovation and technology transfer while promoting sustainable investments. The 6th EU-India Water Forum focused on river basin management, climate resilience, and urban flooding, bringing together key stakeholders from both regions.
India and the European Union have committed to enhancing their cooperation in sustainable water management, making significant strides in areas like river basin management, climate resilience, and urban flooding.
During the 6th EU-India Water Forum held alongside the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi, key stakeholders from both regions emphasized technological collaboration and policy exchange to tackle pressing water challenges.
The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP), established in 2016 and currently in its third phase, continues to fund innovative research and aims to offer sustainable solutions for future water resource management.
