Left Menu

India and EU Strengthen Sustainable Water Management Collaboration

India and the European Union have agreed to enhance cooperation in sustainable water management. The partnership aims to foster innovation and technology transfer while promoting sustainable investments. The 6th EU-India Water Forum focused on river basin management, climate resilience, and urban flooding, bringing together key stakeholders from both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:09 IST
India and EU Strengthen Sustainable Water Management Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union have committed to enhancing their cooperation in sustainable water management, making significant strides in areas like river basin management, climate resilience, and urban flooding.

During the 6th EU-India Water Forum held alongside the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi, key stakeholders from both regions emphasized technological collaboration and policy exchange to tackle pressing water challenges.

The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP), established in 2016 and currently in its third phase, continues to fund innovative research and aims to offer sustainable solutions for future water resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024