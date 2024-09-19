India and EU Strengthen Sustainable Water Management Collaboration

India and the European Union have committed to enhancing their cooperation in sustainable water management, making significant strides in areas like river basin management, climate resilience, and urban flooding.

During the 6th EU-India Water Forum held alongside the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi, key stakeholders from both regions emphasized technological collaboration and policy exchange to tackle pressing water challenges.

The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP), established in 2016 and currently in its third phase, continues to fund innovative research and aims to offer sustainable solutions for future water resource management.

