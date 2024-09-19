Left Menu

Floods Ravage Southern West Bengal: 3 Dead, Lakhs Affected

Floods in southern West Bengal have claimed three lives and affected over 2.5 lakh residents. Six districts are impacted. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed immediate road repairs once water recedes and plans to manage water release from DVC dams. Her Kalighat home was also inundated.

  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed, and over 2.5 lakh residents were affected by floods in southern West Bengal, an official reported on Thursday.

Six districts are suffering the impact of the floodwaters.

After visiting the devastated areas in Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at the state secretariat, directing officials to catalogue the damages caused. She instructed them to commence road repairs as soon as the waters recede.

Banerjee also outlined plans to manage water released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its dams.

In a related incident, the rising waters of the Buriganga canal flooded Banerjee's Kalighat residence, although she was not home at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

