Floods Ravage Southern West Bengal: 3 Dead, Lakhs Affected

Three people were killed, and over 2.5 lakh residents were affected by floods in southern West Bengal, an official reported on Thursday.

Six districts are suffering the impact of the floodwaters.

After visiting the devastated areas in Paschim Medinipur and Howrah districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at the state secretariat, directing officials to catalogue the damages caused. She instructed them to commence road repairs as soon as the waters recede.

Banerjee also outlined plans to manage water released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its dams.

In a related incident, the rising waters of the Buriganga canal flooded Banerjee's Kalighat residence, although she was not home at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)